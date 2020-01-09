Home

Marie Hart Notice
Mrs Marie Hart Chesterfield Mrs Marie Holmes Hart of Chesterfield has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, Calow, aged 92.
Born in Eckington, Derbyshire, she was a local resident all her life.
Marie worked as a shoe fitter and sales assistant before her retirement.
Her hobbies included reading, animals and knitting.
Marie was predeceased by her husband John Raymond Hart.
She leaves her son Peter.
The funeral service takes place at Brimington Crematorium on January 13, 2020 at 11.30am.
Funeral Directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield. (01246 277095)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 9, 2020
