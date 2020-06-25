|
Mrs Marie Wilkes Middlecroft Mrs Marie Wilkes of Middlecroft has died at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 78 years.
Born in Barlborough, Marie has been a local resident of Middlecroft for 57 years.
Marie was a devoted housewife.
Marie was a keen gardener, enjoyed line dancing,
baking and going on holidays with her family.
Marie was predeceased by her husband Barry Wilkes and leaves behind her sons Martin and Gary and daughters-in-law Joanne and Jacqueline,
five grandchildren and
seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral to be held on
June 26th 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Directors: Co-operative Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, S43 3UT. Telephone 01246 472535.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 25, 2020