Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Wilkes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Wilkes

Notice Condolences

Marie Wilkes Notice
Mrs Marie Wilkes Middlecroft Mrs Marie Wilkes of Middlecroft has died at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 78 years.
Born in Barlborough, Marie has been a local resident of Middlecroft for 57 years.
Marie was a devoted housewife.
Marie was a keen gardener, enjoyed line dancing,
baking and going on holidays with her family.
Marie was predeceased by her husband Barry Wilkes and leaves behind her sons Martin and Gary and daughters-in-law Joanne and Jacqueline,
five grandchildren and
seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral to be held on
June 26th 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Directors: Co-operative Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, S43 3UT. Telephone 01246 472535.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -