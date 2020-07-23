|
Marion Daly Chesterfield Marion Daly passed away peacefully on 2nd March 2020, surrounded by her loving family, following a brief illness.
Originally from Rochdale,
she lived in Chesterfield for many years.
She was a keen music lover and had a fine singing voice. She also loved nature and enjoyed walks in the Derbyshire countryside.
Donations, if desired, to Rossendale Memory Choir c/o the funeral director, Josephine Durning for Johnson, Durning and Woods Funeral Service,
8 Pleasant Street, Haslingden.
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 23, 2020