Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson, Durning & Woods - Haslingden (Haslingden)
8 Pleasant Street
Rossendale, Lancashire BB4 5LG
01706 214498
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Daly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Daly

Notice Condolences

Marion Daly Notice
Marion Daly Chesterfield Marion Daly passed away peacefully on 2nd March 2020, surrounded by her loving family, following a brief illness.
Originally from Rochdale,
she lived in Chesterfield for many years.
She was a keen music lover and had a fine singing voice. She also loved nature and enjoyed walks in the Derbyshire countryside.
Donations, if desired, to Rossendale Memory Choir c/o the funeral director, Josephine Durning for Johnson, Durning and Woods Funeral Service,
8 Pleasant Street, Haslingden.
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -