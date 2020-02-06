|
Mrs Marion Sheppard Alfreton Mrs Marion Audrey Sheppard, nee Jack of Alfreton, Derbyshire has passed away at Kings Mill Hospital, aged, 81.
Born in South Shields, Marion has been a local resident for 63 years living at Ilkeston, Riddings, Swanwick and then Matlock.
She was a retired mortgage advisor working at Alfreton and Mansfield.
Her hobbies included gardening, dog walking, spending time with her family, travelling, cards, tennis.
Marion was predeceased by her husband Gerald Sheppard. She is survived by children David, Lisa and Julian, five grandchildren Lizzie, Charles, Sapphire, Jacob and Arabella.
The funeral service takes place on February 17, 2020 at 13.00 at Swanwick Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 15 Firs Parade, Matlock.
(01629 580076)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020