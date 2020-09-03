|
|
|
Mrs Marjorie Dolling Brampton Mrs Marjorie Dolling of Brampton has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 82 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Marjorie has been a lifelong local resident.
Marjorie was a Secretary to Community Midwifery based at Chesterfield Royal Hospital for many years until her retirement 20 years ago.
Marjorie loved gardening and followed many sports, especially football and tennis. In her younger days, she played Netball for Derbyshire.
Marjorie leaves behind her husband Roy, son Adrian, daughter-in-law Jane and granddaughter Jessica.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 10th September at 11.10am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: B Hattersley & Sons Funeral Directors, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 2BA. Tel: 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 3, 2020