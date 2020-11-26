Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hattersley & Sons Ltd
211 Chatsworth Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S40 2BA
01246 232820
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Harrison

Notice Condolences

Marjorie Harrison Notice
Mrs Marjorie Harrison Chesterfield Mrs Marjorie Harrison, nee Taylor, of Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 92.
Born in North Wingfield and a Chesterfield resident for 73 years, Marjorie had been retired for 32 years, having previously been a clerk and shop assistant.
Her interests included knitting, baking, reading, puzzles, family get togethers and going out for meals.
Marjorie leaves her sons Robert and Russell, daughters-in-law Judith and Victoria, grandchildren Alex and Aveline, great-grandchildren Jace and Eris. She was predeceased by a grandson Nathan.
The funeral service has taken place on Wednesday November 25, 2020, at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Brampton, Chesterfield (01246 232820).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -