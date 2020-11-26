|
Mrs Marjorie Harrison Chesterfield Mrs Marjorie Harrison, nee Taylor, of Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 92.
Born in North Wingfield and a Chesterfield resident for 73 years, Marjorie had been retired for 32 years, having previously been a clerk and shop assistant.
Her interests included knitting, baking, reading, puzzles, family get togethers and going out for meals.
Marjorie leaves her sons Robert and Russell, daughters-in-law Judith and Victoria, grandchildren Alex and Aveline, great-grandchildren Jace and Eris. She was predeceased by a grandson Nathan.
The funeral service has taken place on Wednesday November 25, 2020, at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Brampton, Chesterfield (01246 232820).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 26, 2020