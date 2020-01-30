|
|
|
Mrs Marjorie Jenkinson
Mrs Marjorie Mary Jenkinson (nee Carlisle), it is with deep sadness that Marjorie passed away on January 10, 2020, aged 88.
She survived her husband Gordon by 3 months 2 days after 69 years of marriage.
She leaves behind her children John, Christine and Robert, grandchildren Jason, Christopher and Holly and great grandchild Poppy
Born in Lytham St Annes on February 14, 1931 she met Gordon aged 18 at the Tower Ballroom in Blackpool and they married in 1950.
She worked hard all her life as a Comptometrist, Sweet Shop Assistant and a Post Office Clerk whilst raising three children.
Rest in peace Marjorie in the arms of your soulmate Gordon.
A private service/cremation will be held for the family only on February 5, 2020 at 9.50 am.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 30, 2020