J R Hoult & Grandson Ltd (North Wingfield, Chesterfield)
The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5LF
01246 851194
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
12:30
Chesterfield Crematorium
Mrs Marjorie Taylor New Tupton Mrs Marjorie Taylor, formerly of Dale Crescent, New Tupton passed away at The Heights Care Home aged 92.
Born in Eckington, England, Marjorie has been a life long local resident spending her last 50 years in Tupton.
Marjorie was a proud housewife, she loved holidays in Benidorm and walking in the Peak District with her husband Frank, she also enjoyed homebuilding, knitting, playing bingo and Whist, reading, watching soaps and cooking.
Marjorie was predeceased by her husband Frank Taylor, she leaves children Rodger, Hilary, Julie and David, six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 5th May at 12.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors:
J.R. Hoult & Grandson,
The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road,
North Wingfield, Chesterfield.
(01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 24, 2020
