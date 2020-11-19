|
Mrs Marjorie Lilian Taylor Clay cross Mrs Marjorie Lilian Taylor of Hazeldine House, High Street, passed away aged 100 years.
Born in Atherstone, Birmingham, Marjorie has been a local resident most of her life, living in Shirebrook and Langwith. Marjorie also lived in South Africa for 20 years 1984 - 2004.
She worked as a Post Office clerk at Shirebrook during World War 2 and immediate subsequent years, as a housewife.
Marjorie was an excellent soprano in her younger days, she enjoyed amateur dramatics, classical music, opera, church societies and wild flower card designs.
Marjorie was predeceased by her husband Ralph Taylor who passed away in 1995. She leaves her sons David and Michael, three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on November 25, 2020,Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 19, 2020