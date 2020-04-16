Home

Marjorie Waters

Marjorie Waters Notice
Mrs Marjorie Waters Brimington Mrs Marjorie (Madge) Waters, of Brimington, has passed away at home on 6th April, aged 91.
Madge was born in Sheffield and lived in the Chesterfield area for 38 years.
Madge was a publican and ran various pubs with her late husband Alan and in the late 80's she retired from the Brickmakers Arms due to Alan's ill health.
She enjoyed baking, music, socialising and shopping.
Madge was predeceased by her husband Alan. She leaves behind sons, Alan and Lee, daughters Janet and Susan, seven grandchildren, four great- grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.
A private funeral service will take place on Monday 27th April 2020.
Donations in memory of Madge will be gratefully received for the Alzheimer's Society and can be sent c/o Funeral Director: Freeman Daynes, 1 Church Street, Brimington, Chesterfield. (01246 278910)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 16, 2020
