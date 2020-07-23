Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
09:30
Chesterfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Batteson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Batteson

Notice Condolences

Mark Batteson Notice
Mr Mark Batteson Festina Lente Mr Mark Batteson of Festina Lente has passed away at
Derby Royal Hospital, aged 62.
Born in Chesterfield,
Mark has been a local resident for 53 years.
Mark worked as a Ceramic Tiler until 2016.
Mark's interests included music, art, reading, ukulele and travelling the canals on his narrowboat.
Mark leaves behind his wife Lorraine Batteson, daughters Joanne, Michelle and Rachael, grandchildren Melany, Daisy-May, Christopher and Stanley.
Funeral service to take place on 28th July 2020 at 9.30am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield, Tel. 01246 221555
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -