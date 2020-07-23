|
Mr Mark Batteson Festina Lente Mr Mark Batteson of Festina Lente has passed away at
Derby Royal Hospital, aged 62.
Born in Chesterfield,
Mark has been a local resident for 53 years.
Mark worked as a Ceramic Tiler until 2016.
Mark's interests included music, art, reading, ukulele and travelling the canals on his narrowboat.
Mark leaves behind his wife Lorraine Batteson, daughters Joanne, Michelle and Rachael, grandchildren Melany, Daisy-May, Christopher and Stanley.
Funeral service to take place on 28th July 2020 at 9.30am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield, Tel. 01246 221555
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 23, 2020