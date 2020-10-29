Home

Mr Mark Divall Dunston Mr Mark Divall, of Dunston has passed away at home, aged 57.
Mark worked at Zachrome and
Remploy. Before ill health he loved tinkering with motor bikes and cars, watching car shows on the
television.
Mark leaves four sisters, two brothers, nephews and nieces, cousins.
Mark was predeceased by his mum and Dad and two brothers.
Cremation has taken place.
Funeral Directors Wettons,
15 Ringwood Road, Brimington,
Chesterfield (01246 232966).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 29, 2020
