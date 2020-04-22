|
|
|
Mr Mark Green Hasland Mr Mark Jonathan Green affectionately known as "bean" of Hasland has sadly passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 47.
Mark was born in Wingerworth, he was a Hasland resident for 45 years and a very well known and popular character who never failed to make people laugh.
He worked as a coach driver for Freeway Coaches and as a funeral assistant at Harold Lilliker & Sons. He was very proud of both his occupations.
Mark had many hobbies and interests, he loved football and ran the local team Hasland Wanderers, he liked boxing, both watching and participating, gambling, playing cards especially poker, he was known to send the odd joke text message! He loved going on holidays with family and friends in Cornwall. Above all and most importantly Mark loved spending time with his family and friends, "Family First " was what he used to say and tried his hardest to drill that in to everyone he met.
Mark leaves his wife, three children, three grandchildren and his parents.
The funeral service takes place on Saturday April 25, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 12.30pm. Live web cast will be available using the following link www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view ID 23350 password aghezwzu
There will be a memorial service to celebrate his legacy at a further date.
Anybody wishing to pay their respects to Mark by standing along the route, beginning at Mansfield Road at 12.00 travelling through Hasland, is requested to strictly observe the social distancing guidelines of the mimimum of 2 meters and disperse immediately after we pass. Mark would wish for everyone to stay safe.
Funeral Directors; Harold Lilliker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield. (01246 277095)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 22, 2020