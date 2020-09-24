|
Mr Mark Walters Brampton Mr Mark Walters of Manor Road, Brampton has passed away suddenly at home,
aged 58 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Mark was a lifelong local resident.
He attended Tapton House Grammar School after passing his 11+ in 1973. He was an extremely promising athlete and gymnast as a boy, even breaking the school's 100m sprint record when he was 12.
He worked as an Administrator at East Midlands Electricity Board for many years until he took early retirement in 2018.
He enjoyed working in his garden, going on holiday and was interested in politics. In his younger days was an avid pot-holer and a member of Derbyshire Cavers Association.
Mark was the only son of the late Brian and Brenda Walters.
He leaves behind his son Alex and sister Angela.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 30th September at 12.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington.
No flowers please with donations in Mark's memory to be sent to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral director: B Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 2BA
Tel: 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 24, 2020