|
|
|
Mr Martin Anthony Kelly Newbold Mr Martin Anthony Kelly of Newbold has passed away at home after a long illness,
aged 71 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Martin has been a lifelong local resident.
Martin worked as an Estate Manager for over 30 years.
Martin was a keen golfer and enjoyed any sport.
He also enjoyed gardening, dog walking and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Martin leaves behind his wife Jill, sons Ross and Matthew, daughters-in-law Kate and Katie, four grandsons and one grandaughter.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 21st August at 11.30am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: B. Hatterlsey & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors,
211 Chatsworth Road,
Tel 01246232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 13, 2020