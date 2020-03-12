|
Mrs Mary Baxter Clay Cross Mrs Mary Elizabeth Baxter, of Clay Cross, has passed away at Morton Grange Nursing Home, on March 4, 2020, aged 96.
Born in Littlemoor, Ashover and a lifelong local resident, Mary worked for AGD for 20 years, as a clerical assistant, until her retirement. Prior to that worked at Gidley-Wright Shoe factory in Clay Cross.
Her interests included gardening, but first and foremost she was a devoted family lady.
Mary was predeceased by her husband Gordon and son Anthony, she leaves daughter Elizabeth, son-in-law Ian, grandchildren Christopher, David and Richard, great-grandchildren Erin and Charlotte.
The funeral service takes place on Monday March 23, 2020, Swanwick Crematorium, at 1pm.
Funeral directors: Central England Co-op, 13 High Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield (01246 862142).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 12, 2020