Mary Callis

Mary Callis Notice
Mrs Mary Callis Chesterfield Lifelong resident Mrs Mary Callis has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 89.
Mary worked in schools for most of her working life, either as a dinner lady or a midday supervisor. Previous to that she worked alongside her late mother as a cook at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.
She liked spending time with her family and watching old movies and soaps on tv.
Mary was predeceased by her husband Arnold Callis, and survived by her daughter Kathleen and grandchildren Laura and Daniel.
The funeral will take place on Monday 20th July 2020 at 10.30am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Crowder and Alderson, Old Whittington
Tel: 01246 452344
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 16, 2020
