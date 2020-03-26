|
Mrs Mary George Ashgate Mrs Mary Irene George, of Ashgate, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 94.
A lifelong Chesterfield resident, Mary was a senior medical secretary, at Chesterfield Chest Clinic for 36 years, retiring in 1984.
She loved gardening, birds & outings to the countryside. Indoors Mary enjoyed knitting, tapestry, embroidery and crosswords.
Mary leaves her partner Peter Flint, sister Shelagh Salt, nephews and niece.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday March 31, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 2.30pm.
Donations in Mary's memory for the British Heart Foundation.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820) [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 26, 2020