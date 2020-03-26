Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary George
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary George

Notice Condolences

Mary George Notice
Mrs Mary George Ashgate Mrs Mary Irene George, of Ashgate, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 94.
A lifelong Chesterfield resident, Mary was a senior medical secretary, at Chesterfield Chest Clinic for 36 years, retiring in 1984.
She loved gardening, birds & outings to the countryside. Indoors Mary enjoyed knitting, tapestry, embroidery and crosswords.
Mary leaves her partner Peter Flint, sister Shelagh Salt, nephews and niece.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday March 31, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 2.30pm.
Donations in Mary's memory for the British Heart Foundation.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820) [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -