Mrs Mary Gilthorpe Brampton Mrs Mary Gilthorpe of Brampton, Chesterfield, passed away at Staveley Rehab Centre aged 91 years.
Born in Leicester and living in Brimington until she was 26, Mary has been a Brampton resident for 65 years.
Mary retired in 1989, previous to this, she worked at Chesterfield Art College, Peter Blakes garage, trained as a French polisher and was in Civil Defence in the 1960's.
Mary enjoyed many holidays abroad especially Florida with family, she enjoyed watching and listening to Andre Rieu shows with family and friends.
Mary was predeceased by husband Jack Gilthorpe, she leaves her children Jackie, Steven, Keith and Margaret, ten grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren with another due in July.
Funeral service on Monday June 15th 2020, 12.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Donations to the British Heart Foundation.
Funeral Directors: Hattersleys, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield S402BA, Tel 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 11, 2020