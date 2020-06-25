Home

Gilthorpe Mary The family of Mary Gilthorpe would
like to thank Hattersleys Funeral Directors for their care and support
at this sad time, following the loss of our Mum. Many thanks also to Jonathan Reeve for taking the
service and making it so personal.
We would also like to thank all of our Mum's friends and neighbours, who paid tribute to her by standing outside her house, as she made her final journey round the close. And finally
a big thank you for the donations to
the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 25, 2020
