|
|
|
HARRIS Mary
(previously Murray) Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 30th August 2020,
aged 81 years.
Due to the current pandemic,
a private funeral service for
Mary will take place at Amber Valley Memorial Park and Crematorium on Monday 21st September at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
however, donations to benefit
Cancer Research UK may be
given at the service.
Mum, Mama, Mary,
whoever she was to you.
Goodnight, God Bless.
All enquiries:
A Storer and Sons
173 Nottingham Road
Somercotes
Alfreton
DE55 4JG
Tel: 01773 602942
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 17, 2020