Mary Hodgkinson Chesterfield Mary Hodgkinson of Chesterfield has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 85.
Born at Whittington Moor, Chesterfield, Mary was a lifelong Chesterfield resident.
Mary had a long career at Cavendish Motors, Chesterfield, starting as administrator at age 15, she went on to be secretary to the Motoring Director for 20 years before going into sales, winning Sales Person of the Year on numerous occasions.
Mary loved shopping and spending time with her family.
Mary is survived by her brothers Frank and Terrence, five nieces, one great- niece, one great-great niece and three nephews.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday March 24, 2020 at 11.00am at Annunciation Church followed by committal at St Bartholomews Church at 12.15am.
Funeral Directors : Crowder and Alderson, Whitting Valley Road,Old Whittington, Chesterfield (01246 452344)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 12, 2020