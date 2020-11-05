|
Mary Hurrell Lowgates Mary Hurrell, nee Hand, of Lowgates, Staveley, has passed away at home, aged 88.
Born in Eckington and a resident of Staveley for 68 years, Mary had been retired for 28 years.
She enjoyed travel, gardening, knitting and baking.
Mary was predeceased by her husband Dennis. She leaves son Christopher, daughter Elaine, son-in-law Daryl, grandchildren Amie and Jack.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday November 10, 2020, Staveley Methodist Church, at 2.00pm, followed by committal at Chesterfield Crematorium, at 3.10pm.
Donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral directors: W.N. Allcock Funeral Services, 7 Station Road, Eckington, Sheffield (01246 433328).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 5, 2020