Mrs Mary Kirkland Brampton Mrs Mary Kirkland of Brampton has passed away at Woodlands Care Home, aged 93.
Born in Brampton, Mary was a lifelong local resident.
Mary worked as a sales person of household goods in a wholesalers on Chatsworth Road before her marriage to Alan 65 years ago.
She was an avid sequence dancer, in her early years a keen walker especially throughout Derbyshire.
Mary was predeceased by her husband Alan Kirkland.
She leaves her sons Alan and John, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Monday April 6, 2020.Only immediate family to attend please.
Funeral Directors :Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield. (01246 211041)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 2, 2020