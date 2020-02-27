|
Miss Mary Manfredi Brampton Miss Mary Manfredi, of Brampton, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 87.
Born in Bedonia, Italy and a resident of the Chesterfield area for most of her life. Mary was the well known ice cream lady in Chesterfield, mainly serving Brampton, Walton, Holymoorside, Brockwell and Stonegravels for nearly 65 years. She passed her test in 1950 and worked in her fathers business Andrew Ice Cream. In 1971 the name was changed to Mr Cornish, Dairy Ice Cream. The Golden Dairy Cornish was very well received and liked by the people and made a change from the ordinary vanilla flavoured ice cream. When out with Mary you would be always stopped by the many people that knew her, such a lot of friends that loved her and she loved them, she will be sadly missed.
Rest in peace.
Mary is survived by her brother Louis Manfredi.
A Requiem Mass is due to take place at 11.00am, on Tuesday March 3, 2020, at Annunciation Church, Spencer Street, Chesterfield, followed by burial at Boythorpe Cemetery. Afterwards all are welcome for refreshments at the Olde House.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820). [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 27, 2020