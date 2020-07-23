Home

Stephen Pledger Independent Funeral Director (Holmewood, Chesterfield)
Heath Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5RA
01246 855101
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
11:00
St. James the Apostle Church
31 Church Lane
Temple Normanton
Mrs Mary Elizabeth Thompson Mrs Mary Elizabeth Thompson of Ashtree Hose, Mansfield Road has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 75 years.
Born in Winsick, Chesterfield, Mary has been a lifelong local resident.
Mary worked at Proctors Nurseries as a Gardener then Glapwell Nurseries as a Gardener. She then worked at
H Samuel Jewellers as a Book Keeper, British Coal as a Canteen Manageress, Cooplands the Bakers as a assistant and then Royal Mail as a Canteen Assistant until her retirement in 1999 to look after her husband Barrie.
Mary enjoyed gardening, watching tv, socialising with family and friends, cooking and baking.
She was predeceased by her husband Barrie Thompson and leaves behind her daughter Janice.
Funeral service to take place on Friday 24th July 2020 at 11.00am at St. James the Apostle Church, Temple Normanton.
Funeral Director: Stephen Pledger Funeral Directors, Heath Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield, S42 5RA, Tel. 01246 855101
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 23, 2020
