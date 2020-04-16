Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Turner

Notice Condolences

Mary Turner Notice
Mrs Mary Turner Old Whittington Mrs Mary Turner of Old Whittington has passed away at home, aged 94.
Born in Kington, Monmouthshire, Mary was a local resident for 10 years.
She worked as a Nurse, becoming a full time mother and supporter for her husband, a Methodist Minister, later becoming a Lay Preacher.
Mary liked reading, playing piano, and being outdoors, walking and hiking especially in the Lake District.
Mary was predeceased by her husband Rev. George Herbert Turner. She is survived by her sons David and Andrew, daughter Joan and three grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on April 23, 2020. Immediate family only to attend. Viewing on web cam is available by contacting the funeral directors. Donations to The Alzheimer's Society or Whittington Moor Methodist Church.
Funeral Directors: Harold Lilliker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Chesterfield. (01246277095)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -