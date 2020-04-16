|
Mrs Mary Turner Old Whittington Mrs Mary Turner of Old Whittington has passed away at home, aged 94.
Born in Kington, Monmouthshire, Mary was a local resident for 10 years.
She worked as a Nurse, becoming a full time mother and supporter for her husband, a Methodist Minister, later becoming a Lay Preacher.
Mary liked reading, playing piano, and being outdoors, walking and hiking especially in the Lake District.
Mary was predeceased by her husband Rev. George Herbert Turner. She is survived by her sons David and Andrew, daughter Joan and three grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on April 23, 2020. Immediate family only to attend. Viewing on web cam is available by contacting the funeral directors. Donations to The Alzheimer's Society or Whittington Moor Methodist Church.
Funeral Directors: Harold Lilliker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Chesterfield. (01246277095)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 16, 2020