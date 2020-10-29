Home

Mrs Mary Wadsworth Brimington Mrs Mary Wadsworth, of Brimington, has passed away at Willows Nursing Home, on October 14, 2020.
Born in Staveley and a lifelong local
resident, Mary was a NHS care
assistant at Castle View Care Home, until retiring ten years ago.
Her interests included reading,
crosswords, bingo, gardening,
cooking, holidays, shopping with her sisters, but first and foremost she was a family lady.
Mary was predeceased by her husband William. She leaves son Ian, daughter Joanne, son Paul, grandchildren
Megan, James, Harry, Lauren, Harvey, William and Martha.
The funeral service has taken place on October 27, 2020, at Chesterfield
Crematorium.
Funeral directors: Central England Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley (01246 472535).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 29, 2020
