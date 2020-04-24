|
Zowada Mary
(nee Wilkins) Passed away aged 89 at Derby Heights Care Home, Littleover, Derby.
Born in Staveley near Chesterfield, Mary taught for many years at
St Joseph's RC Primary School in Middlecroft, where she was also
the Deputy Head. More recently
she lived in Risley and Derby.
Mary was predeceased by her husband Jozef, and leaves their daughter Liz, her partner Andy
and grandchildren Jude and Maya.
A funeral service will be held at 10.30am on Thursday 30th April at Markeaton Crematorium. Due to the current situation this will be a private funeral, however the family ask that if you wish, to think of Mary at this time.
Family flowers only but if desired, any donations directly to the RSPCA please.
All enquires to Co-operative Funeralcare, Littleover, Derby.
DE23 6FP. Tel 01332 332302
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 24, 2020