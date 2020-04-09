|
|
|
Mr Matthew Lee Bolsover Mr Matthew Robert Lee, of Bolsover, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 54.
Born at Wingerworth, Matthew was a local resident for 21 years.
He was owner of "Odd and Sods" reclamation yard until illness in July 2019, previously working at A M Paper Mill, Chesterfield and was a self employed landscape gardener.
His interests included reclamation findings, holidays at Filey, Cornwall and the Lake District. He loved nature and his dogs Kez, Ava, Harvey and Bailey, he was a massive Leeds United fan and loved spending time with his family.
Matthew leaves his wife Mrs Kay Lee, his children Chloe and Phoebe and their partners Scott and Brandon.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield. (01246 211041).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 9, 2020