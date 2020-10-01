|
Mrs Maureen Bradbury Langwith Mrs Maureen Bradbury of Langwith has passed away at home, aged 82 years.
Born in Bolsover, Maureen has been a local resident for 30 years.
She worked as a Bus Conductor until 1997 then Parish Councillor, finally finishing as Bolsover District Councillor.
She enjoyed knitting, reading and spending time with her family.
Maureen was predeceased by her husband Peter Bradbury. She leaves behind children Andrew, Graham, Phillip and Heather, ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service to be held on Monday 5th October 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: W Eyre & Sons, 69 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield, S44 6HF
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 1, 2020