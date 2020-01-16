Home

Maureen Burton Notice
Maureen Burton North Wingfield Mrs Maureen Alice Burton, of North Wingfield, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 76.
Born in Grassmoor, Maureen for most of her life was disabled, but this did not stop her raising a family.
Her interests included spending time with family, cooking, caravan holidays with her husband.
Maureen leaves her husband Graham, sons John-Paul and Neil, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by youngest son Kevin.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday January 28, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 11.10am.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 16, 2020
