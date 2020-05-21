|
|
|
Mrs Maureen Chapman-Hage Bolsover Mrs Maureen Anne Chapman-Hage of Bolsover sadly passed away at Ashgate Hospice,
aged 67 years.
Born at Scarsdale Hospital, Chesterfield, Maureen was a lifelong local resident.
From leaving school Maureen started working at Boots Chemist in Chesterfield in the Pharmacy, she then moved into perfumery. She then spent over 20 years working at Bolsover Hospital in the Occupational Therapy department
Maureen enjoyed walking, opera, travelling the world, cruising, reading and gardening.
Maureen leaves her husband Warwick Hage, three sisters, two brothers, one sister in law and one brother in law, she also leave four nieces, two nephews, one great nephew, two great nieces and one great great nephew.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday May 21, 2020 at 3.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 21, 2020