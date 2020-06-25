|
Mrs Maureen Cummins Brimington Common Mrs Maureen Cummins
of Brimington Common, Chesterfield has passed away in Matlock, Derbyshire, aged 84
Born in Chesterfield, she has been a lifelong local resident.
Maureen previously worked as a
Civil Servant until her
retirement in 1996.
Maureens hobbies and interests included Furniture restoration and Lapidary.
She was predeceased by her husband Michael "Mick" Cummins. She leaves behind children Michael, Anthony and Jayne, four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral will be held on Monday June 29th 2020 at 2.50pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: B Hattersley & Sons Funeral Directors,
211 Chatsworth Road,
Tel 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 25, 2020