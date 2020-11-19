|
Mrs Maureen Jordan Kelstedge Mrs Maureen Jordan, has passed away at Morton Grange Care Home, aged 86.
Born in Ashover and a lifelong local resident, Maureen was a farmer at Kelstedge Farm and later carried on the hosiery business owned by her in-laws called Gwen's, a well known market stall in Chesterfield. In later life she lived at Ambleside, Kelstedge.
Her interests included gardening and flowers, she organised the Ashover Plowing match for the Ashover Plowing Association.
Maureen was predeceased by her husband Ralph. She leaves a sister Susan.
The graveside service takes place on November 24, 2020, Ashover Cemetery, at 1pm.
Funeral directors: J.E. Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield (01246 207037).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 19, 2020