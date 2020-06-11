|
|
|
Mrs Maureen Lavinia McLean Grindleford Maureen died peacefully in her sleep on 2nd June 2020 in the Whittington Care Home in Chesterfield, aged 87 years.
Born in Mansfield, Maureen trained as a darkroom assistant before qualifying as a Radiographer and taking a post at the Northern General
Hospital in Sheffield. In Sheffield Maureen met John Fraser McLean and they soon married and moved to Grindleford. Maureen was always very busy taking their daughter to Pony Club events and was actively involved in organising social events, latterly for the High Peak Hunt.
She and her husband enjoyed cruise holidays and Maureen was always shopping at Izzi's in Baslow to ensure that her wardrobe was up to date.
In 2014, after over half a century at their home, Green Shutters,
in Grindleford, Maureen moved to a bungalow in the village following the passing of her husband. Just two years later she moved into residential care and was extremely well looked after by Whittington Care Home and the AMG staff.
Maureen is survived by her daughter Suzanne and grandson James Fraser.
The funeral is on 12th June at Chesterfield Crematorium and, due to the current situation, people are unfortunately not invited to attend. The family will arrange a service to be held at Grindleford Church when this is possible.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 11, 2020