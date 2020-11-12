|
|
|
Maureen Monks Walton Maureen Monks, of Walton, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 83.
A lifelong resident of Chesterfield, Maureen was a school teacher, at Clowne Old Hall and Dunston Primary Schools.
Her interests included crosswords, cricket, athletics and helping her granddaughter at the stables.
Maureen leaves her husband Barry, son Darrell, daughter-in-law Jennifer, granddaughter Abigail and her partner David, granddaughter Jessica and great-grandson William.
The funeral service takes place on Monday November 16, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium,at 11.30am.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Brampton, Chesterfield (01246 232820).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 12, 2020