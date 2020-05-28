|
Mrs Maureen O'Gorman Staveley Mrs Maureen O'Gorman of Middlecroft, Staveley passed away on the 16th May 2020 at home aged 87 years.
Maureen lived locally for 57 years and was a housewife and a retired school cleaner.
She enjoyed rail travel, caravanning in North Wales, day trips out with friends, travelling to other countries and watching television, especially documentaries and cooking programmes.
Maureen was predeceased by her husband Eric O'Gorman and leaves behind her sons Keith and John, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on the 3rd June 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium at 10am.
Funeral Directors: Central England Co-op, 2 Market Place, Staveley (01246 472535)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 28, 2020