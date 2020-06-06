|
|
|
Mrs Maureen Paley Arkwright Lifelong local resident Mrs Maureen Paley passed away at her own residence, aged 79 years.
Born in New Whittington, Maureen worked at Robinsons, Chesterfield.
She enjoyed meals out, shopping, tv and was a family lady.
Rita is survived by husband Norman, her daughters Jane and Caroline, son in law Ian, and her grandsons Ash and Tom.
Her funeral service will take place on Thursday 11th June at 1.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd. Tel: 01246 823355
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 6, 2020