|
|
|
Miss Maureen Plater Birdholme Miss Maureen Ann Plater of Birdholme, Chesterfield passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital aged 84, on the March 30, 2020.
Born in Birdholme and a lifelong local resident, Maureen worked in the Chesterfield Co-op and later at Birdholme School as a cleaner.
Her interests included supporting lots of charities, including the RSPCA, as well as walks around McGregor's pond to feed the wildlife. She loved holidays in Scotland and later Paignton with her dog Bonnie.
Maureen leaves cousins, her special friend Carly and neighbours, who treasured her. A private cremation has taken place.
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield, (01246 221555).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 9, 2020