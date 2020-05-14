Home

Ms Maureen G-Randall Inkersall Ms Maureen G-Randall of Inkersall has passed away at The Heights Care Home, aged 73.
Born in Nottingham, Maureen was a local resident for over 54 years.
Maureen was employed as a Postal Officer for over 40 years AGD, Chetwynd House later at Future Walk, retired in October 2008.
She was interested in knitting, baking and gardening. She loved Elvis Presley, loved budgies and dogs.
Maureen leaves daughter Carla and son-in-law Peter.
The funeral takes place on Wedneasdy May 13, 2020 at 3.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 2 Market street, Staveley, Chesterfield.
(012465 472535)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020
