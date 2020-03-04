|
|
|
Mrs Maureen Sharpe Newbold Mrs Maureen Sharpe passed away peacefully on 24th February 2020 aged 80 at The Woodlands Nursing Home.
A lifelong resident of Chesterfield, Maureen worshipped at the Annunciation Catholic Church.
Her interests included dancing, gardening and she was a keen member of Matlock Golf Club for 44 years.
Maureen leaves her husband Maximillian (married for 61 years), daughter Sharon, sons Christopher and Curtis, grandchildren Maxx, Jack, Lucy and Katarina.
The funeral service takes place on Friday March 13, 2020 at the Annunciation Church, Spencer Street at 10.15am and after for refreshments at the Proact Stadium, Sheffield Road. All Friends and relatives Welcome.
Funeral Directors: B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 4, 2020