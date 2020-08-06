Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freeman Daynes Funeral Directors
1 Church Street
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S43 1JG
01246 278910
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Smith

Notice Condolences

Maureen Smith Notice
Mrs Maureen Patricia Smith Eckington Mrs Maureen Patricia Smith of Eckington has passed away at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, aged 51 years.
Born in Chesterfield, she lived locally all her life.
Maureen was a Carer and Bar Maid in her early years and loved both jobs.
Maureen cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren and family, and loved going on family holidays.
She leaves behind her sons John, Shane and Craig, daughters Kirsty and Kate and son-in-law Chris, grandchildren Lily, Ruby, Tyler. She also leaves behind another five grandchildren, five sisters, one brother and her father Samuel.
The service is due to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington, on Friday 14th August at 12.30pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers will be gratefully received for the British Heart Foundation.
Funeral Directors: Freeman Daynes Funeral Services,
1 Church Street, Brimington, S43 1JG, tel: 01246 278910
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -