Mrs Maureen Patricia Smith Eckington Mrs Maureen Patricia Smith of Eckington has passed away at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, aged 51 years.
Born in Chesterfield, she lived locally all her life.
Maureen was a Carer and Bar Maid in her early years and loved both jobs.
Maureen cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren and family, and loved going on family holidays.
She leaves behind her sons John, Shane and Craig, daughters Kirsty and Kate and son-in-law Chris, grandchildren Lily, Ruby, Tyler. She also leaves behind another five grandchildren, five sisters, one brother and her father Samuel.
The service is due to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington, on Friday 14th August at 12.30pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers will be gratefully received for the British Heart Foundation.
Funeral Directors: Freeman Daynes Funeral Services,
1 Church Street, Brimington, S43 1JG, tel: 01246 278910
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 6, 2020