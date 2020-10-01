Home

Mr. Maurice Brailsford Boythorpe Mr Maurice Brailsford of Sycamore Avenue, Boythorpe has sadly passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 87.
Maurice was born in Chesterfield and was a local resident since birth.
Though he had retired Maurice was formerly a labourer for Chesterfield Borough Council and a shop steward.
He enjoyed politics in his spare time alongside nature, horse racing, football, music, current affairs, pigeon racing, country and western music and films.
He leaves behind his loving children, Jill, Carol, Rachel and Lee, also his grandchildren, Tom, Steph, Megan, Charli, Dan and his great grandson Josh.
Sister Jean and brother in law Raymond, nieces and nephews.
Funeral will be held at Brimington Crematorium, Chesterfield on Wednesday 7th October 2020 at 13.30.
Donations to R.N.L.I and Ashgate Hospice Care.
Funeral Directors: Central England Co-op Funeralcare,
55 West Bars, Chesterfield,
S40 1AZ Tel: 01246 220201.D
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 1, 2020
