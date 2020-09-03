Home

Stubbins & Hope Ltd
High Street
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S44 6HF
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 7, 2020
13:00
Parish Church
Bolsover
Burial
Following Services
Oxcroft Lane Cemetery
Bolsover
Mrs Mavis Baker Bolsover Mrs Mavis Baker of Bolsover has passed away at home, aged 84.
Born in Bolsover, Mavis has been a lifelong local resident.
Mavis worked as a Shop Assistant for 18 years until her retirement in 1995.
She enjoyed caravanning, gardening, watching sport and socialising.
Mavis leaves behind her husband Philip Baker, children Linda, Rosemary and Daniel and was predeceased by daughter Margaret. She also leaves twenty-four grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service to be held on Monday 7th September at 1.00pm at Parish Church, Bolsover followed by burial at Oxcroft Lane Cemetery, Bolsover.
Donations to Ashgate Hospice, Chesterfield.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield, S44 6HF, (01246) 823355
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 3, 2020
