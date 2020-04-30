|
Mrs Mavis Blood Staveley Lifelong local resident Mavis Blood of Staveley, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 74.
Mavis was predeceased by her first husband William Cox and her second husband Andrew Blood.
She is survived by daughter Emma Jane Chapman, grandchildren Ellen Rose and Sophie June and one great-grandchild Rose Charlotte.
Mavis was born in Poolsbrook and worked as a factory operative for 15 years in her early career.
She enjoyed tending to her garden, Mavis loved walking the dog, socialising, baking and listening to the radio.
The funeral service takes place on Friday 15th May, 2020 10.30am at Chesterfield crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Central England Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield.
(01246 472535)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020