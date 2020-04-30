|
|
|
Mrs Mavis Cotton Chesterfield Mrs Mavis Cotton of Chesterfield has passed away at the Willows Care Home, aged 88.
Born in Chesterfield she was a lifelong resident.
Before she was married and started a family she worked at Robinsons. Then later in life she was a volunteer at the first Ashgate Hospice shop. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, jigsaws, playing bingo. She also enjoyed watching crime dramas and Heartbeat. Treasured spending time with her family.
Mavis was predeceased by her husband Alwyn. She leaves her daughters Jane and Helen, sons-in-law John and David and grand-daughter Heather.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Wednesday 6th May 2020 at 2.30pm. Immediate family only to attend.
Funeral Directors, B Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road,
Chesterfield (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020