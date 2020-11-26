|
Mrs Mavis Gascoigne Mastin Moor Mrs Mavis Gascoigne passed away on 13th November at Elm Lodge Care Home, Newbold at the age of 87 years. Mavis was a lifelong resident of Mastin Moor until a year ago when she moved into the care home. She was a very social person who loved people, children and all animals. She had been a keen dancer, particularly line dancing and sequence dancing, which she enjoyed doing with her late husband in the local working mens club. She enjoyed holidays abroad, she had a sense of adventure and was always eager for new experiences Mavis was predeceased by Dennis, her husband of 64 years.
She leaves behind her daughter Sharron Orton. The funeral service is to be held at Brimington Crematorium on Tuesday 1st December at 11.50am.
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 2 Market Place, Staveley, Chesterfield (01246 472535).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 26, 2020