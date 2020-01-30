Home

Mrs Mavis Johns Clowne Mrs Frederica Mavis Johns, known as Mavis, has passed away peacefully at home, aged 91.
Born in Lincoln and a resident of Clowne for over 50 years. Mavis had a long and varied career working as a nurse, midwife and district nurse. Working in Mansfield, Chesterfield, Sheffield,the East End of London and for a short time in South Africa.
She loved her garden, watching musicals, listening to classical music, socialising with family and friends and spending time with her granddaughters.
Mavis was predeceased by her husband Peter, she leaves son Alan, daughter Diane, son-in-law Andy and Alan's partner Stacey, granddaughters Lydia, Molly and Madeline.
The funeral service takes place on Monday February 3, 2020, St John the Baptist's Church, Clowne, at 12 noon, followed by burial at Clowne Cemetery.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 30, 2020
