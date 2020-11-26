|
|
|
Mrs Mavis Johnson Brimington Mrs Mavis Johnson, of Brimington, Chesterfield, has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 88.
Born in Poolsbrook and a lifelong local resident, Mavis worked at Staveley Works, Greens Foundry, Hardy & Martins. On leaving school at the age of 14 Mavis went into service in Sheffield. Her last employment before retiring was as a home help.
Her interests included socialising with friends at Wetherspoons, watching television, reading books and crosswords.
Mavis was predeceased by her husband Gordon.
The funeral service takes place on December 1, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 9.10am.
Funeral directors: Central England Co-op, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield (01246 220201).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 26, 2020