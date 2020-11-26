Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis Johnson

Notice Condolences

Mavis Johnson Notice
Mrs Mavis Johnson Brimington Mrs Mavis Johnson, of Brimington, Chesterfield, has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 88.
Born in Poolsbrook and a lifelong local resident, Mavis worked at Staveley Works, Greens Foundry, Hardy & Martins. On leaving school at the age of 14 Mavis went into service in Sheffield. Her last employment before retiring was as a home help.
Her interests included socialising with friends at Wetherspoons, watching television, reading books and crosswords.
Mavis was predeceased by her husband Gordon.
The funeral service takes place on December 1, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 9.10am.
Funeral directors: Central England Co-op, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield (01246 220201).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -